Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 21st, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mason Warning

Nancy Schultter

Brenda Yount

Alison Homan

Ben Dixon

Greg Standley

Brandon Bowen

Bryson Jibben

Malia Hollensteiner

Roger Epperson

Austin McDonald

Becky Almon

Glen Bartlett

Allen Lester

Linda McCarty

Adam Lovegreen

Kenny Ray Wilson

Pat Bohne

Marion Stewart

Tracy Shaffer

Dick Boyd

Warren Hetrick

Bella Struck

ANNIVERSARIES

Cole & Pat Ramsey

Darin & Chrissy Oberman

James & Shannon Whitehead

Jerry & Wilma Payne

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 20th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 19th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 18th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 15th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 14th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.