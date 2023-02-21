Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Possible

QUINCY (WGEM) - Remember the mantra when it comes to flooded roadways turn around don’t drown. A warm front will approach the area and it will bring with it some pretty heavy rainfall for the region. This rain will kick off early Wednesday and continue through most of the day and into the early evening. It will also be some accompanying thunderstorms with a limited potential for some of the storms to be on the strong to severe side. The primary threat would be high wind. we are watching for flash flooding with rainfall totals that could exceed 2 1/2 inches. The storm system exits to the northeast and colder temperatures dive down to the region. They will only be here for a short time and retreat back to the north this weekend. Friday will be a chilly start with temperatures in the teens and a high temperature only topping out in the mid-30s. The weekend makes a strong rebound on the thermometer with high temperatures Saturday near 50 and Sunday in the mid-to-upper 50s.

