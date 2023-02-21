Help available for fire victims, families

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s help in Quincy for families and people who are victims of a house or apartment fire.

A Disaster Program Specialist with the American Red Cross said they provide immediate help after a fire.

“It’s hard when you see people facing the worst day of their lives,” Amanda Venvertloh said.

Venvertloh said they work year-round to help families in need and have ready-made emergency kits that include necessities like food, water, blankets, clothing and hygiene kits.

“The responders themselves will keep supplies in their vehicles. We try to keep people stocked up on water, food, comfort kits, blankets, the things that if you need to respond, you can go out immediately,” Venvertloh said. “We try to respond as soon as we get that call and even if that means we have to drive 20 minutes to a half-hour, we’ve got everything we need at 3 o’clock in the morning to do a response.”

She said they can also provide financial support and get you connected with a local hotel or animal shelter for your pets for a day or two.

Venvertloh said they also have partnerships with local United Way organizations and The Salvation Army to help you with longer assistance.

”First and foremost the resource we provide is compassion and empathy support. Somebody to be there to be the shoulder if they need it. To be the resource finder if they need it. But most importantly its that person,” Venvertloh said. “It’s that local person from the community which will stand by you, help answer some questions, guide you in the right direction.”

She said you can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit American Red Cross, if you or someone you know needs these resources.

