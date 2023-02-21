John Wood Agricultural Education Center to host livestock judging clinic

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The University of Illinois Extension is partnering with John Wood Community College to help teach local kids about livestock judging.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 4 at the John Wood Agricultural Education Center in Pike County, Illinois.

The clinic will cover the basics of evaluating livestock and help kids develop their judging skills.

Ag instructor Justin Lewis said the clinic is a valuable educational experience that can teach kids not only about livestock judging, but also important lessons that can last a lifetime.

“It’s not just about placing for animals, it’s also about the communication skills they will get, time management skills, as well as overall critical thinking skills that they can take on to their career one day and hopefully it’s in agriculture,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the learning experience also extends to the John Wood students that are helping facilitate the clinic.

“We always love to do as much community activities as we can and so anytime that we can get out in front of the community and help out not only the youth but just the community as a whole it’s a great opportunity for our students and they really enjoy doing that,” said Lewis.

The experience is available for all kids ages 8 to 18, although Lewis said the focus will be on kids 8-13 years old.

Participating kids do not have to be 4-H or FFA members or have previous judging experience.

The registration fee is $5 per participant. Everyone is encouraged to follow the forecast and dress appropriately for the weather.

Registration is required by Friday, Feb. 24.

You can find out more information and register by clicking here.

