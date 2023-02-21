The Knowledge Center at Chaddock conference looks to help you better care for kids

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a way you can learn more about how to care for kids who’ve been exposed to trauma.

The Knowledge Center at Chaddock in Quincy is preparing for its second annual conference.

Organizers said there are new additions you can expect this year.

Executive Director Josh Carlson said this year they’ll have a pre-conference training using brain science where attendees will be taught to engage with kids and intervention methods that affect three different levels of the brain.

Carlson said they’ve received testimonials from last year’s conference stating, their self-care booths, networking opportunities with other educators and keynote sessions were resourceful and were able to be incorporated into their classrooms.

”Helping teachers and educators and principals understand what a child who’s in the foster care system is going through is really important because when we have an understanding and put ourselves in their shoes, we bring a different level of empathy and compassion,” Carlson said.

So he said they’ll also offer those activities and add two more sessions.

One of which he said will be “Life in Limbo”, where you experience what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system using real-life scenarios.

“People will break into groups of three. One person is the child, one person is the foster parent and one person is the biological parent. So they go through this practice of trying to understand what it’s like and have empathy for different people and different roles,” Carlson said. “And leave that process with the understanding of what it’s like to be a child who’s a youth in care.”

Carlson said beyond that, you’ll learn how to use these trauma-informed practice tools to build connections with students.

He said you don’t have to be an educator or a counselor to attend this event. Anyone who’s interested in supporting children, whether that’s parents or youth pastors, will benefit from attending.

The event is from March 31 to April 1.

Ticket registration is open right now. You can register and learn more information about The Knowledge Center at Chaddock here.

