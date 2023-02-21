Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Morton
Hannibal man arrested after barricading himself in apartment
3rd and Lind
SUV and motorcycle crash causes damage to house on N 3rd Street
Shelbi Slater
Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
Theresa Sherfy
Hannibal woman arrested after allegedly fleeing police, endangering a child
Regional Basketball has begun for some Illinois teams.
WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 18) IHSA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter Final Highlights

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
Quincy Art Center to celebrate centennial with a soirée
Quincy Art Center to celebrate centennial with a soirée