Pike County to host certified livestock manager training Thursday

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois farmers have a chance this week to complete livestock manager certification training in Pike County.

Stanley Soloman, a natural resource, environment and energy educator with the University of Illinois extension, will be leading the training at the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.

The program begins at 9 a.m. and is expected to last around 3.5 hours.

The class covers manure management, safety reminders, nutrient loss reduction strategies and more.

Soloman, who is travelling from Northern Illinois to lead the Pittsfield training, said these classes are important due to state law.

“Anyone who’s got over 300 animal units under confinement, they are required to have the certification... somebody within the facility is required to have the certification as part of their manure management plan and part of their operating plan,” said Soloman.

For reference, Solomon said 300 animal units is equivalent to 300 beef cattle or 750 swine in confinement.

Facilities with more than 1,000 animal units are required to have a certified livestock manager attend the workshop and pass the online Illinois Department of Agriculture exam.

These requirements come from the Illinois Livestock Management Facilities Act.

While the classes are geared towards larger producers, Solomon said producers of all sizes are welcome to attend.

“I also encourage some of our smaller producers...if you’re getting into that size and maybe growing and have some concerns about your nutrient management...come to the course. This is a good time to get that information,” said Solomon.

All ages are also able to attend the training, but certified managers need to be older than 18.

Solomon said that walk-ins are allowed at the training, but they would prefer if attendees pre-register.

The extension fee to attend the training is $40 per person.

However, anyone registering as a group of people from the same operation, it’s $40 for the first person and $30 for each additional person.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has an additional $30 fee for certifications.

You can find out more information and access the link to register by clicking here.

