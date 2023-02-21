Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed

Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy has lost one of its Pizza Hut locations.

Signage from the exterior of what was once the Locust Street location has been removed and calls to the store are being re-routed to the Broadway Street restaurant.

Two signs were placed on the front main entrance door and the drive through window announcing the closure on Feb. 20.

The sign also said you can “Visit the entire Locust crew at the Broadway location starting Tuesday, Feb. 21.”

When contacted at the Broadway Street store this afternoon, a manager replied that she had “no comment” as to whether the Locust Street store had been permanently shuttered.

A message for Yum! Brands corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky, was not returned.

