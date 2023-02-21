Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media

A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner of 30th and Broadway for years.
A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner of 30th and Broadway for years.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMP POINT (WGEM) - A family run business is now opening a new chapter after selling fresh produce at the corner of 30th and Broadway for years.

The kitchen offers breakfast, lunch and dessert, as well as goodies like premade soup kits, candles and coffee grounds.

The Farm Stand Kitchen Owner, Rebecca Bobier started her business out as a hobby in her garden and has now built a brand on social media reaching just under half a million supporters.

“That’s how The Farm Stand started,” Bobier said. “It was just an idea that we wanted to do in retirement and it’s just turned into a half a million followers.”

Bobier said she created the Farm Stand Kitchen as a place outside of social media for people to feel at home.

“They (her followers) really wanted a place that they could go, you know, they wanted to come here and try some food and just hang out and stuff,” Bobier said. “So that’s why we moved forward, this property came up for sale, this is my home town so I thought, I am going to go ahead and buy it. Let’s just do it, let’s just go for it.”

Bobier said she wants to continue planting her seed throughout the community by bringing school kids out to their location to teach them about agriculture, as well as host cooking classes.

The restaurants hours as listed on their website:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday & Sunday: closed

Shop on The Farm Stand’s page for their list of products, learn new recipes and check the menu out for their restaurant.

