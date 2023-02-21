St. Dominic School hosts annual Mardi Gras celebration

By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - St. Dominic’s School’s 8th grade class hosted an event, raising money for a trip to Washington, D.C., with their annual school wide Mardi Gras celebration today.

Each 8th grade student was in charge of setting up their own carnival game booth. For students to participate, they had to pay a dollar per ticket gaining them access to 12 games.

8th Grade Teacher Hope Glidewell said the event is held to celebrate the feast before the fast of the Lenten season.

”It’s a great opportunity for the 8th graders to really lean into their leadership roles here at the school. They do a wonderful job, they’ve done a great job” Glidewell said. ”I love to watch the kids just step up and lead it. I mean I haven’t done too much to help them. They’ve done it, they’ve done a wonderful job.”

Glidewell said the 8th grade class will help with several other events, like the upcoming St. Dominic fish fry, to add to their Washington D.C. funds.

