Study shows Quincy needs another hotel

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new study is showing that Quincy is in need of more hotel rooms for visitors.

The city of Quincy, The Civic Center and the Convention Bureau recently funded a hotel study to try to figure out if the city needed another hotel or not.

The study showed, after the loss of a couple hotels over the years, Quincy is down to 750 rooms and it is set to lose another Motel in June.

The study shows that the city of Quincy is in need of an 80 to 90 room, upper to mid scale property in order for the city to be more accommodating to large events.

Quincy Convention Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain said the demand is there, as hotel/motel taxes collected last year hit record numbers.

“It’s definitely needed. We’re seeing, you know, we had record hotel/motel taxes collected last year, over a million one, and record months besides one,” Cain said. “So 11 out of the 12 months were record collection months. So definitely the demand is there.”

Cain said now that events are fully returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, large events as well as the city will start loosing business if visitors can not find a hotel room available.

“It would allow growth. You know, I do know people do look online when they’re booking an event and if the rates are high because of supply-demand issues, you know, they might not come because we’re not going to pay, ya know, inflated prices because the rooms aren’t there,” Cain said. “So we do think it will help us in attracting larger conventions and more leisure visitors.”

Cain said some summer events already have several hotels booked out, while other events the same weekend are still in search of enough empty hotel rooms. So the addition of a new property would only compliment the other hotels rather than harm them.

On Feb. 21, the study will be presented to the Quincy City Council. Cain said it is in early stages, but they hope after tomorrow nights council the city will start sharing it to developers.

