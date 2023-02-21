WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 20) Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcat Guard McKenzie Lathrom Selected As Heart Of America Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player Of The Week

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College guard McKenzie Lathrom has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performance in victories over Graceland (Iowa) and Benedictine (Kan.) last week.

Lathrom, a 5-foot-4 senior from New London, Mo. (Mark Twain HS / University of Missouri-St. Louis), averaged 25.5 points, including a career-high 37 points against Graceland last Wednesday. In that game, Lathrom registered a school single-season record of nine 3-pointers.

In addition to her scoring, Lathrom filled up the stat sheet by averaging 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals during the week. She shot 45.9 percent from the field overall, including 47.8 percent from beyond the 3-pont arc, and 85.7 percent from the free throw line.

The Wildcats, currently 18-10 overall and seeded fifth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament, are scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Grand View University Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Des Moines, Iowa. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

