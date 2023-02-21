WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 20) MSHSAA Class 3-District 6 Boys Basketball Tournament Now Underway At Monroe City High School

Monroe City Panthers Set to Host Clark County At 7:30 PM in Titletown
Monroe City Panthers Set To Host Clark County Tonight As The MSHSAA Class 3-District 6 Tourney...
Monroe City Panthers Set To Host Clark County Tonight As The MSHSAA Class 3-District 6 Tourney Gets Underway
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The post-season has finally arrived on the prep hardwood in the “Show Me State.” A number of Tri-State area boys basketball teams will be in action this tonight fighting to keep their state tournament dreams alive.

In Monroe City, the Panthers will play host to the Class 3-District 6 Tournament. That’s where the Tigers of Mark Twain tipped off against Highland at 6:00 p.m. for the first game of the night. The Panthers of Monroe city will face Clark County in the night-cap. WGEM’s Brendan ready has a preview of all the action from Titletown.

