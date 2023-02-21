WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (February 20) MSHSAA Class 3 District Tourney Underway With Mark Twain Facing Highland And Monroe City Playing Host to Clark County In Titletown
Mark Twain Senior Guard Lukas Mcleod Offers Insight On Victory Over The Cougars Of HHS In Game 1 On Monday Night
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Basketball Scoreboard
Monday, February 20, 2023
MSHSAA Class 3 District 6 Tournament
Monroe City High School
Game 1
(3) Mark Twain Tigers 65
(5) Highland Cougars 48
Game 2
(4) Clark County Indians 46
(5) Monroe City Panthers 48
Class 1 District 11
(2) North Shelby 61
(7) Bevier 22
NSHS raiders: JD Rich (30 Points) Joins 1000 Point Club
Class 1 District 11
(5) Marion County 56
(4) Novinger 60
MCHS: Wyatt Goldinger (25 Points)
MCHS Closes Out The Season At (9-16)
Class 2 District 6
(3) Knox County 59
(6) Scotland County 40
KC: Rylan Roberts (20 points)
Blake Parish (12 Points)
Kellen Parish (11 Points)
Keaton Strange (9 Points)
Wednesday: KC Eagles vs. Schuyler County (7:15 PM)
Class 3 District 5
Louisiana 74
Metro 39
LHS Bulldogs Will Tip-Off Against Lutheran North On Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Class 2 District 5
(4) Paris 40
(5) Sturgeon 45
IHSAA
Class 3A-6 (First Round)
Keokuk 54
Solon 63
College Basketball
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 69
Illinois 78
Fighting Illini Now (18-9) Overall & (9-7) In The Big Ten
