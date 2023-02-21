WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (February 20) MSHSAA Class 3 District Tourney Underway With Mark Twain Facing Highland And Monroe City Playing Host to Clark County In Titletown

Mark Twain Senior Guard Lukas Mcleod Offers Insight On Victory Over The Cougars Of HHS In Game 1 On Monday Night
3rd-Seeded Mark Twain Wins District Tourney Opener On The Hardwood vs. 5th-Seeded Highland
3rd-Seeded Mark Twain Wins District Tourney Opener On The Hardwood vs. 5th-Seeded Highland
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Basketball Scoreboard

Monday, February 20, 2023

MSHSAA Class 3 District 6 Tournament

Monroe City High School

Game 1

(3) Mark Twain Tigers 65

(5) Highland Cougars 48

Game 2

(4) Clark County Indians 46

(5) Monroe City Panthers 48

Class 1 District 11

(2) North Shelby 61

(7) Bevier 22

NSHS raiders: JD Rich (30 Points) Joins 1000 Point Club

Class 1 District 11

(5) Marion County 56

(4) Novinger 60

MCHS: Wyatt Goldinger (25 Points)

MCHS Closes Out The Season At (9-16)

Class 2 District 6

(3) Knox County 59

(6) Scotland County 40

KC: Rylan Roberts (20 points)

Blake Parish (12 Points)

Kellen Parish (11 Points)

Keaton Strange (9 Points)

Wednesday: KC Eagles vs. Schuyler County (7:15 PM)

Class 3 District 5

Louisiana 74

Metro 39

LHS Bulldogs Will Tip-Off Against Lutheran North On Wednesday (5:30 PM)

Class 2 District 5

(4) Paris 40

(5) Sturgeon 45

IHSAA

Class 3A-6 (First Round)

Keokuk 54

Solon 63

College Basketball

Big Ten Conference

Minnesota 69

Illinois 78

Fighting Illini Now (18-9) Overall & (9-7) In The Big Ten

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 20) Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcat Guard McKenzie Lathrom Selected As Heart Of America Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player Of The Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Mark Twain High Grad Making Her Mark At Culver-Stockton By Leading The Lady Wildcats on The Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (February 20) MSHSAA Class 3-District 6 Boys Basketball Tournament Now Underway At Monroe City High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA Class 3 District 6 Tournament Action Underway On The Hardwood At Monroe City High School

Sports

Does former Cubs pitcher and Camp Point native Rick Reuschel belong in the Hall of Fame?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Since Reuschel’s best years were before 1980, he’ll have to wait until December 2024 to be considered by the Hall of Fame’s Classic Baseball Era Committee and that’s provided he’s on the ballot.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 20

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (February 19th) Keokuk Bowling Prepares For State

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM Sports

Sports

Keokuk Bowling Prepares For State

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 17) Coy Dorothy Set To Take Over The Reins Of The West Hancock Football Program With Key Objectives In Place

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Coy Dorothy Now In Place As The New Head Football Coach At West Hancock

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 16) Coy Dorothy Named The New Head Football Coach At West Hancock

Updated: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST