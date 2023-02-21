WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (February 20) Quincy Blue Devils IHSA Post-Season Basketball Notebook

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In just 48 hours the (24-4) Quincy High Blue Devils will open post-season play on the IHSA hardwood when they play host to (6-24) Alton on Wednesday evening at Blue Devil Gym. The Class 4A battle will mark the second time this season that QHS has faced the Cardinals. The squads squared off against each other during holiday tourney play on December 28. During that contest, the Cards fell to defeat after 4 quarters of play 67-41.

The “Blue & White” held an early practice session on President’s Day to continue preparing for their (2022-23) tournament opener. Head coach Andy Douglas did offer some insight regarding his team, and what the Blue Devils need to focus on right now as the countdown to tip-off against AHS rolls on. We’ll have details....

