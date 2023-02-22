Appointment for Board of Quincy Police and Fire Commission denied

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council voted against approving the mayor’s appointment of Angela Caldwell to the Quincy Board of Police and Fire Commissioners.

Tuesday night, there was a tie between aldermen in favor: Eric Entrup, Brianna Rivera, Anthony Sassen, John Mast, Ben Uzelac and Jack Holtschlag; of the mayor’s appointment, and aldermen who were not: Greg Fletcher, Jeff Bergman, Kelly Mays, Mike Farha, Richie Reis and Patty Maples.

Alderman Dave Bauer abstained and Alderman Mike Rein was absent.

Mayor Mike Troup voted yes to break the tie, but it wasn’t enough.

“I knew this was going to be a close vote. Even though we had more people vote in favor, we needed eight votes to properly do this,” Troup said. “If we would’ve had a full 14 alderman, I think we would’ve got eight votes tonight. So we’ll have to regroup.”

Aldermen and Quincy residents have both called for more transparency in the mayor’s decision for his appointment.

Troup said he issued an apology via email to aldermen to explain why he made his decision and why he went about it in the manner that he did.

”None of this has to do with Angela’s character. She’s caught up in a really crappy political situation. Personally, I think she’s going to be fine for the job,” Alderman Ben Uzelac said. “Mayor I do appreciate the email that you sent. In the future I hope that you communicate that a little bit more clearly and a little bit more sooner,” Troup said.

Troup said he reviewed Caldwell’s history and saw a need for her experience on the board.

“Angela is a good person. When we talked about her level of interest and the more that I learned about her background, I think she brings other talents to the table,” Troup said.

He said she would have been the first woman to sit as a member of the board.

“When more than half of the population is female and we get more female officers, I think there’s value there,” Troup said.

Former board member Kerry Anders said Troup claims with the shortage in Quincy Police Department officers, new perspectives will result in hiring more officers, but said the mayor has created challenges for recruitment.

“Chief Yates and the commission have suggested that residency requirements for police department employees expand to include a larger area like Missouri,” Anders said. “Instead of advocating, Mr. Troup is using it as a bargaining chip with the police union.”

“The people that are asking that, weren’t at the bargaining table. So I don’t know where they’re getting their information on what wasn’t discussed and what was discussed,” Troup said. “I made a proposal to the union in June that was outright rejected that would’ve allowed for a lateral move of a Missouri officer interested in coming to be a QPD officer and the union outright rejected that.”

Anders said the mayor should also be investigated during his investigation into the current police chief.

“I welcome that investigation. I hope it goes well. But I also got to remind people that he should be part of the investigation too. He was a part of the process and if they’re investigating the process, let it be,” Anders said.

Board Chairman Barry Cheyne expressed concern that the mayor lacked communication with commissioners whose appointment terms were coming to an end.

“I have great concern of the lack of support for Steve Meckes’s reappointment. The same concern we had for Kerry. This approach smacks a personal vendetta against the two who have given their very best for the commission, the two departments and their city,” Cheyne said. “I don’t think the mayor’s feel for change is a pertinent standard or criteria for change.”

Former Police Chief Rob Copley also attended the meeting and expressed his favor of the police and fire commission stating, “public safety is important and they’ve all taken it seriously”. He continued on to state that the board of commissioners has remained professional and non-political.

“The mayor’s responsibility is also determined by state statute and that’s not changing. So the mayor has the power to appoint and reappoint. The commissioners do the hiring, discipline and firing for both police and fire. None of that’s going to change,” Troup said.

Troup said he hasn’t made a decision on who he will appoint.

When asked if he plans to replace each commissioner when their terms are up, Troup said, “I still plan on replacing Steve. All commissioners have done a fine job, but I don’t think there’s a lifetime appointment to any of the commissioners.”

Troup said he still likes Angela Caldwell as the candidate to replace Steve Meckes.

