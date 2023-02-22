Farm expo returning to Macomb after taking a hiatus

MACOMB (WGEM) - After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, Western Illinois University is bringing back its annual Ag Mech Farm Expo on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

The event will feature a multitude of vendors both local and national.

Vice President of Expo Operation Jaclyn Janssen said the event is the largest student-run expo in the United States.

“We’ll have machinery from Martin and Birkey’s and that’s a really big hit as well as we’re having some new technology come into play of DroneDeploy crop application, and that’ll bring in a lot of people I think as well,” Janssen said.

The expo will showcase farm tractors, ag sales and services, ag management, livestock and crop supplies, conservation and ag structures.

Janssen said there will also be craft vendors as well as children’s activities.

She stressed the importance of gathering so many vendors in one place for the ag community.

”A lot of our farmers are of an older generation that maybe aren’t so comfortable with using the internet,” Janssen added. “Being able to make those face-to-face communications and those connections will really help our companies that are coming as well as our farmers, and our vendors are coming from even a couple states away.”

There will also be a WIU School of Ag Aggies and Friends Social at the Ice House, located at 301 N. Campbell Street, that Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Expo hours are Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Janssen said registration for next year’s expo will take place Sunday, March 5.

Admission to the expo is free and open to the public. This year will mark the event’s 51st year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.