Farm expo returning to Macomb after taking a hiatus

Western Illinois University's Ag Mech Club will host the 51st Annual Farm Expo on Saturday,...
Western Illinois University's Ag Mech Club will host the 51st Annual Farm Expo on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, Western Illinois University is bringing back its annual Ag Mech Farm Expo on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

The event will feature a multitude of vendors both local and national.

Vice President of Expo Operation Jaclyn Janssen said the event is the largest student-run expo in the United States.

“We’ll have machinery from Martin and Birkey’s and that’s a really big hit as well as we’re having some new technology come into play of DroneDeploy crop application, and that’ll bring in a lot of people I think as well,” Janssen said.

The expo will showcase farm tractors, ag sales and services, ag management, livestock and crop supplies, conservation and ag structures.

Janssen said there will also be craft vendors as well as children’s activities.

She stressed the importance of gathering so many vendors in one place for the ag community.

”A lot of our farmers are of an older generation that maybe aren’t so comfortable with using the internet,” Janssen added. “Being able to make those face-to-face communications and those connections will really help our companies that are coming as well as our farmers, and our vendors are coming from even a couple states away.”

There will also be a WIU School of Ag Aggies and Friends Social at the Ice House, located at 301 N. Campbell Street, that Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Expo hours are Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Janssen said registration for next year’s expo will take place Sunday, March 5.

Admission to the expo is free and open to the public. This year will mark the event’s 51st year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Quincy Convention Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain said the demand is there as hotel motel...
Study shows Quincy needs another hotel
Theresa Sherfy
Hannibal woman arrested after allegedly fleeing police, endangering a child
According to Hy-Vee officials on Friday, Hy-Vee issued communication to its employees that its...
Hy-Vee comments on suspended employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

John Wood Community College
Organizations host free legal clinic to help employment access
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
QND's Abbey Schreacke Leads The Lady Raiders To Class 2A Sectional Title Game On Thursday
WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Notre Dame And Central/Southeastern Advance On The IHSA Girls Class 2A Sectional Hardwood At Pleasant Plains
Missouri legislature seek to help first responders get mental health help
Missouri bills could add mental health resources for first responders