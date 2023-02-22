Hannibal Regional Airport to receive terminal improvements

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal Regional Airport’s terminal building will soon receive necessary interior and exterior repairs following the approval of a $79,013.85 aviation project consultant agreement during the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, Director of Central Services Andy Dorian explained a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bill would pay for 95% of the project cost, with the city paying the remaining $3,950.69. The project will include abatement measures to keep water away from the exterior of the terminal, along with interior work to pipes and other systems. City Council members approved the agreement with consulting firm Woolpert Inc. (Jviation) to provide engineering design, bidding and construction administration for the project.

Bids were opened Feb. 9 for leasing about 50 acres of tillable farm land at the airport. Greg Keim submitted the sole bid for $9,000. The lease agreement was approved, beginning Tuesday and ending Dec. 31, 2023.

In other business:

The City Council approved an ordinance which would establish a new complaint process regarding officers of the city.

Council members Charles Phillips and Stephan Franke requested a monthly City Manager’s Report that was tabled.

Alan Bowen addressed the council to express concerns including city employees who had departed.

April Azotea spoke about her feelings that fighting crime should be a top priority, and she expressed her concern about costs stemming from the ongoing investigation involving the City Clerk.

Building Inspector Mike Murphy came before council members to request two public hearings. The first proposal would prohibit people from possessing more than three cats without receiving a permit from the humane society, with the exception of licensed veterinarians and licensed clinics or hospitals. The second proposal would define commercial animal establishments for operations such as animal shelters, domestic animal training facilities, grooming shops, pet shops, riding schools or stables and veterinarian clinics.

Hannibal Free Public Library Director Hallie Yundt Silver was approved for street closures for the library’s egg drop event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18.

Julie Viehmann was approved for street closures for the Oakwood 5K walk/run scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 5.

The council also approved a low bid of $150,587 from Altorfer to purchase a 2022 Caterpillar 310 excavator to replace the Street Department’s current 2011 excavator.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.