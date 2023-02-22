Hope Center to host annual prom clothing giveaway

KEOKUK (WGEM) - One Lee County organization wants to help alleviate your family’s financial burden this school dance season.

The Hope Center in Keokuk is giving away more than 100 prom outfits for free this weekend.

Assistant Director Denise Estrada said after working in the school system for 30 years, she saw first hand how much prom dresses and tuxedos can cost.

She wants to make sure everyone knows there are other options out there.

“I see parents paying $600-$700 dollars for a dress that gets worn once, and I know that happens because they luckily bring them here and will donate them,” Estrada said. “And then we can them send them on to someone else, which is very generous of parents who pay that much money.”

Estrada said the Hope Center is in need of purse and high-heeled shoe donations ahead of the event.

Along with a dress or suit, students will receive a makeup kit at the giveaway.

“We do have some shoes and items, but we have these make up kits, brand new, and every student that gets something here, or even if they don’t find what they need here, we want to bless them with a makeup kit, just a little something to help them and everything is in here, even down to the fingernail polish,” Estrada said.

Options for ladies and gentlemen will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 26., at the Hope Center, 408 North 12th Street.

Estrada said parents can’t pick up a dress or tux alone, the student must be present to receive the clothing.

For more information, or to learn how you can volunteer, call the Hope Center.

Their number is (319) 524-9124.

