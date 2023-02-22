Keokuk Animal Services to purchase new cages

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Animal Services is asking for community help in getting them up to code with Iowa’s Department of Agriculture.

After a facility inspection last February, the state informed animal service staff that they needed to add a resting shelf in each cat cage.

Their current cages don’t have enough room to add a shelf in each, so they have to buy all new ones.

In one year, animal services has been able to purchase one new cage.

Keokuk’s Animal Control Officer Tom Crew said he’s looking for monetary donations to help purchase two additional new cages.

The two cages they need to purchase cost about $5,000 in total.

“After we got the cage, we realized we gotta get bigger litter boxes, the bedding is different, the feeding bowl situation is different,” Crew said. “Then there’s mats we put in under the litter box and things like this to make the cleaning process easy and keep the kennels as clean as we can, that’s going to be extra.”

Crew said in just a few days, he’s received about $4,500 in donations.

“We just had people come in off the street and donate as much money as they can, they’ll write a check, leave us a donation to help us,” Crew said. “And the citizens in this area have supported this shelter tremendously since I’ve taken over 8 years ago and it’s a community that loves animals.”

Crew said whatever money is leftover after purchasing the cages will go towards purchasing other necessities for the animals.

Once the new cages arrive, the old ones will be sold at a reduced price to PAW Animal Shelter in Fort Madison.

