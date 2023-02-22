Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower

NEW LONDON Mo. (WGEM) - A lawsuit filed Monday against Ralls County alleges that Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson made inappropriate sexual advances toward a subordinate and then retaliated against another for reporting it.

The lawsuit filed by Mark Braden claims Stinson made sexual advances and harassed a female officer.

Braden claims that Stinson had the officer remain at work after her scheduled shift so that he could flirt with her and that Stinson would ask her to come to work early when there was no need so that he could take her out to breakfast.

Braden also alleges that on one occasion when the two were at breakfast, Stinson told the woman that he was so in love with her that he had accidentally backed his patrol vehicle into the restaurant.

Braden also claims that Stinson purchased unnecessary items for the officer to use at work, including a big screen television, an Apple iPad, an Apple Watch, and new office furniture.

According to Braden, Stinson would also refuel and wash the officer’s patrol car when he would not do the same for other employees.

The lawsuit states that Stinson would also physically touch the woman by placing his hand on her back and arms around her.

Braden recounts that on or about Feb. 6, 2022, Stinson told her that he had not had sex in 17 years and wanted a sexual relationship with her.

Braden claims that the officer rejected his advances.

According to Braden, the female officer told him she was “sick to her stomach and afraid that she would lose her job.”

The lawsuit claims on Feb 17. 2022 Braden reported his observations to the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department Major Chris Flynn and after his report, Stinson’s demeanor toward him turned cold and stern.

Braden alleges that Stinson told him to forget about the situation and to “keep his mouth shut.”

Braden claims that Stinson then ordered the woman to vacate the office she shared with Braden and assigned her to an unfinished space next to Stinson’s office.

Braden claims that the space lacked functional electrical outlets, had exposed wires, no door, and a hole in the wall so that anyone who walked by could look in.

Braden also claims that he was transferred from his assignment as a criminal investigator to the night shift in uniformed patrol.

Braden stated on March 15, 2022, he reported his observations to the County Commission of Ralls County and to Richard Adair, the president of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.

According to Braden, Ralls County then had a third party investigate the situation with the participation of Braden.

Braden claims that on March 31, 2022, he was issued a written reprimand by his immediate supervisor, Sgt. Andrew Bonsee, at the request of Stinson.

Braden stated he was reprimanded for leaving the county 10 minutes before the end of his shift, something he claims he did not do.

Braden claims on April 4, 2022, he was notified he was the subject of an administrative investigation and was placed on administrative leave and ordered to return all Ralls County property.

Braden claims on May 4, 2022, he filed a Charge of Discrimination with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights related to discrimination and retaliation.

Braden stated on May 5, 2022, he was directed by Major Flynn to report to the sheriff’s department. Upon arrival, Braden claims he was questioned by Stinson and Flynn about the investigation into his conduct. He declined to answer any questions without an attorney and offered to come back later in the day with an attorney.

Braden claims he followed up with Flynn several times that day to confirm a time he could return with his attorney.

On May 6, 2022, Braden claims Flynn called to tell him his administrative leave was over and he could return to work.

Upon arrival, Braden claims Stinson and Flynn again tried to question him and he again declined to answer questions without his attorney.

Later that day Braden claims he was handed a notice of termination by Stinson. The letter stated the internal affairs investigation into Braden determined he had violated several policies and orders.

Braden claims that following his termination, he requested a hearing. Braden claims the hearing was held, but that it did not afford him due process.

Braden reported that during the hearing Stinson stated he was terminated because in one case he left the county before his shift was over, because he met with the president of the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, and because he refused to answer questions as part of the administrative investigation.

The lawsuit lists the following counts against Ralls County:

Count 1 – Retaliation for opposing discrimination

Count 2 – Retaliation for complaint/participation in investigation

Count 3 – Discrimination due to association with protected person

Count 4 – Whistleblower retaliation

Count 5 – No copy of complaint before interview

Count 6 – Complaint not supported by statement

Count 7 – No Garrity rights advisory before interview

Count 8 – No opportunity to review complaint before interview

Count 10 – No full due process hearing upon termination

Count 11 – Copy of investigation not provided upon request

In the lawsuit, Braden requests that the court find that Ralls County violated all counts and that he be reinstated to his position as if he had never been terminated. He also requests compensation for wages missed and benefits accrued and that the county pays his attorney fees and “further relief as may be appropriate.”

