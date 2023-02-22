Local organization seeks community service award nominations

The service award honors exceptional community leaders.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - United Way of Adams County and the Rotary Club of Quincy are now on the hunt for their annual 2023 Joe Bonansinga Community Service Award winner. Nominations are available now through the end of March.

The annual award began in 1998 and has been presented every year since, to an individual who represents the highest standard of community service.

The award is named after the first recipient, Joe Bonansinga, who was the first chairman to lead the United Way of Adams County’s campaign over the $1 million mark.

United Way Director of Community Impact and Resource Investment, Natalie Cornwell said, Joe was the epitome of a leader.

“He was what you would call a visionary. On his tombstone it says, ‘Mr. Quincy’ and ‘peace on earth’ which explains very well who he was,” Cornwell said. “He loved Quincy, but more importantly he loved the people of Quincy.”

Cornwell said they are looking for individuals that demonstrate all of the things Joe Bonansinga was as a community leader.

”This community service award honors people who exemplify all of those qualities,” Cornwell said. “What makes Quincy unique, what it needs to go forward, and the people that are part of Quincy and make it so special.”

The award will be presented on Tuesday, May 9 at the Rotary Club meeting.

