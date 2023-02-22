More rain in the forecast

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gusty, wind, and falling temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday. The combination of those two things has us on a Weather Alert. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper teens on Friday morning. A little bit of rebound on Friday but temperatures will run below normal in the mid-30s.

Just a brief foray onto the cold side of things Friday and Saturday (Brian inman)

We will have a nice rebound Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Late Sunday there is a potential for some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Monday looks very wet (Brian inman)

Monday looks like another wet day for the region with a pretty high likelihood of rain, showers, and high temperatures in the mid-50s. Once again avoiding any real measurable snow. Speaking of snow there is a very limited risk and window overnight Friday night for a mix of sleet and snow as temperatures are in the mid-20s. It should not amount to any accumulation and should not cause any hazards.

Mild Temps will continue next weekend (Brian inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.