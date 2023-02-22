More rain in the forecast

By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Gusty, wind, and falling temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday. The combination of those two things has us on a Weather Alert. Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper teens on Friday morning. A little bit of rebound on Friday but temperatures will run below normal in the mid-30s.

Just a brief foray onto the cold side of things Friday and Saturday
Just a brief foray onto the cold side of things Friday and Saturday(Brian inman)

We will have a nice rebound Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Late Sunday there is a potential for some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

Monday looks very wet
Monday looks very wet(Brian inman)

Monday looks like another wet day for the region with a pretty high likelihood of rain, showers, and high temperatures in the mid-50s. Once again avoiding any real measurable snow. Speaking of snow there is a very limited risk and window overnight Friday night for a mix of sleet and snow as temperatures are in the mid-20s. It should not amount to any accumulation and should not cause any hazards.

Mild Temps will continue next weekend
Mild Temps will continue next weekend(Brian inman)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Quincy Convention Bureau Executive Director Holly Cain said the demand is there as hotel motel...
Study shows Quincy needs another hotel
Theresa Sherfy
Hannibal woman arrested after allegedly fleeing police, endangering a child
According to Hy-Vee officials on Friday, Hy-Vee issued communication to its employees that its...
Hy-Vee comments on suspended employee discount amid alleged abuse of policy

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
Widespread heavy rain is moving through the Tri-States. Along with a few thunderstorms.
Weather Alert: Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible today
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Morning