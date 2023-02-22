New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra

Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building they now occupy reached out to her after seeing a need in the community for a coffee shop.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - After almost 3 years of business, Carter’s Coffee Bar is stepping outside of Quincy with a new location in Missouri.

The newest coffee location can be found at 203 South Main Street in Palmyra, Missouri.

The company has built their brand on being a drive-thru coffee shop, but this location has been welcomed as their first walk in and sit down shop.

Carter’s Coffee Bar Owner Ciara Weese said it all started when she moved to the Tri-States from Seattle.

“I would ask people where they got their coffee around here and they would tell me gas stations,” Weese said. “I was definitely not ready for that. Especially after living in Seattle where there’s a drive through coffee shop at every corner.”

After her father passed from brain cancer in 2017, Weese convinced her mother to also make the move to Illinois, where they chose to honor their husband and father, Owen Carter, by giving back to their community through the love of coffee.

Weese said the opportunity to open the new Palmyra location came to them when the previous owner of the building reached out to her after seeing a need in the community for a coffee shop.

“When we came here, it felt like an open door, like the small town feel and it had everything, the drive through, a spot where people can sit down and so it’s fun to be part of a small community and getting to know everybody and all the regulars,” Weese said.

Customers said this addition to Palmyra is one that was needed, a place to both connect with the community and then sit down and work too. Palmyra local Chris Hickman said the new sit down shop is going to be a regular place where he comes to sit down with friends and catch up on work.

“It’s definitely going to be an awesome place to build community and hang out with the people that I already know in town and just build stronger relationships,” Hickman said.

Weese said because of the relationships, she has built the three Carter’s Coffee Bar’s and plans to continue growing throughout local communities.

The new Palmyra location will be open seven days a week offering coffee, lotus and other treats.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

