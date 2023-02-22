New Quincy recycling program to start in a week, finishing touches in the works

QUINCY (WGEM) - The new Quincy recycling program is exactly a week away from starting and city officials said they’ve started assembling equipment at some of their drop-off sites, like the one at Hy-Vee on Harrison Street.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said he expects to receive the platforms that will allow you to access the large recycling bins Wednesday morning and late in the day, they’ll start sorting the platforms for the three different sites.

He said at their site on Locust, near Pepsi and the Illinois Veterans Home, they’ve started to replace the pavement and expect that to be done by Monday, so they can set up the rest of the equipment by Tuesday.

“Getting everything ready to start erecting them probably starting Thursday. I don’t want to put the platforms and containers out there too early because it’ll probably start attracting people to use them before we’re ready to service them. We won’t be ready to service them until the first of March,” Conte said.

As for the city’s third location, Conte said they will have a lease for the council to approve on Monday and will have that site ready to go by Tuesday.

Conte said the five-dollar charge that utility customers have been paying, will go away starting in March. He said the last recycling bill would’ve been on the February’s statement.

