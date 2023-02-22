Organizations host free legal clinic to help employment access

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to help area citizens gain access to education and employment opportunities, a free legal clinic for expungement and/or sealing of criminal records will be available in Adams County.

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Lawyers of Learners and John Wood Community College are partnering to put on this event. It will be held at John Wood’s Campus on March 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There are education and employment opportunities that could be blocked due to having a criminal record, such as eligibility to receive a grant for school or inability to qualify for a position at a company.

Adams County Deputy Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt says that although the event is targeted for potential and current John Wood Community College students, others may be eligible.

Pratt says with the current labor shortage this event could not only benefit the participants but also the employers looking to hire.

“To give these otherwise qualified workers, who are good workers, who want to come in and work, and do good work for these companies, an opportunity to get to that place of employment by covering up or expunging or sealing these records from years if not decades ago,” said Pratt.

At the event, attorneys and paralegals will meet with applicants to help them prepare petitions to request to expunge and/or seal their Adams County criminal records.

Although the event is free to the public, you must register to attend by Feb 24.

To register you can click here, email quincysummit@gmail.com or call (618) 462-0029, ext. 3027 to sign up.

