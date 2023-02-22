Pike County Community Arts Center looks ahead for more art exposure in the Tri-States

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s been five months since the Pike County Community Arts Center opened and community members said it’s been helping in more ways than one.

On Tuesday morning, Whitney Kirk and siblings Tinley and Trey Rezich were working on taking a decomposed piano and turning it into key holders and note pads.

“It’s a project we’ve been working on for a fundraiser,” said Kirk.

The three kids are homeschooled and said they never had much exposure to art until this year. Kirk said she always had a penchant toward art from a young age.

“When my mom and I went to church, I would always draw in her bible,” she said. “I don’t know why, but I always would.”

There and 77 other elementary and junior high kids of Pike County that have had the opportunity to learn all mediums of art, from pottery to painting to bookmaking and more.

The Pike County Community Arts Center’s founder Synthia Miller said there were hardly any art programs in the Pike County schools. One reason why she opened the art center is so kids can attend free art classes on a weekly basis.

“We (also) have people coming form Hannibal, we have a family that comes all the way from Jacksonville,” Miller said. “So we can see that the need is beyond the borders of Pike County.”

Now the nonprofit art center is contributing to other area nonprofit organizations.

Miller said they plan to make an art donation to the Pike County Animal Shelter at an upcoming fundraiser on March 4 that can be auctioned off.

“The home school kids are working on a project for an upcoming fundraiser for the high school for a Cinco De Mayo art auction,” Miller said.

Miller said they eventually want to hold a 3D printing workshop for high school students, so they can apply that skill in the workforce.

“Some of this stuff these kids have never been exposed to,” Miller said.

Miller said their biggest push right now is to coordinate summer camps with the Pike County Art Guild.

They hope additional grants that help pay for the free after school classes during the school year can also offset some of the cost for the art camp.

Miller said classes for their after school program are on a waitlist, but still encourages parents who want their child involved to reach out at iArtPike@gmail.com.

Additionally, Miller said to stay up to date on their Facebook page for summer camp registration

