Pike County’s QUMA Banquet back on after two-year hiatus

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - For the first time in two years, the Pike County nonprofit Quail and Upland Management Association returns by hosting its 30th annual banquet.

The banquet will have games, auctions, raffles and food to help with upland bird populations and scholarships for youth hunters.

“This fundraiser allows us to fund scholarships for high school students that are going on to college to pursue a career in conservation or agriculture,” said QUMA board member Tim Krumwiede. “But one of the main things we’ve put proceeds toward is habitat development.”

Krumwiede said free youth hunts, supporting the trout fishing porgram, supporting the veterans and the Access Food Project are other causes that money from that night goes toward.

The banquet start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the JDL building (next to John Wood Community College’s Southeast Center at 39637 260th Ave, Pittsfield, IL 62363).

Kids under the age of 5 get in for free. Every minor under the age of 18 is automatically entered in a raffle.

If you would like to attend, call 217-491-2401.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

