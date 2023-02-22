Weather Alert: Heavy rain/thunderstorms possible today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for today due to heavy rain and the chance for some thunderstorms.

Our weather setup for today: We have a low pressure system over Kansas. A warm front extends out from that low pressure running through Kansas, Missouri and on into Tennessee. This warm front will lift northward through the morning hours moving into the Tri-States. Then, it will stop its northward progress and will become nearly stationary right over the Tri-States. The warm front will transport warmer air into the area, along with more moisture. Scattered showers are expected through the early morning hours. By mid to late morning and into the afternoon, the scattered showers will increase in coverage turning widespread. With an increase in instability, some thunderstorms are expected too. A few counties on the southern tier are under a threat level 2 out of 5 for strong/severe storms. This will not be a big severe weather day, but just a few storms could be strong/severe. (Please see image below.) If the storms can turn strong/severe the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts. The rain will continue through the afternoon and then will come to an end from west to east this evening. Rainfall totals look to be around 1″, up to 1.5″. Daytime highs will be mild, in the 50s. A few locations on the southern tier will get close to 60°.

Portions of the southern tier are under a threat level 2 out of 5 for a few strong to severe storms. (maxuser | WGEM)

The cold front associated with the aforementioned low pressure will arrive after midnight. This will be a dry cold front, but once it moves through temperatures will drop quickly and wind speeds will pick up. Some wind gusts during the morning hours could gust 30 to 40 mph. That is one of the reasons we have a Weather Alert for tomorrow. Outdoor unsecured items could get knocked over or blown around. The other reason we have a Weather Alert for tomorrow is due to quickly falling temperatures. We will see our daytime high just after midnight, in the upper 40s to low 50s. By the morning commute, temperatures will have fallen into the 40s. Then by lunch time temperatures will be in the 30s. That will be quite the whiplash.

