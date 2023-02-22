WGEM Sports Update: Monday (February 20) Culver-Stockton College Bowling Standout Jasmine Saunders Is In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Spotlight

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Culver-Stockton College sophomore Jasmine Saunders has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Bowler of the Week for her performance at the Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic last weekend.

Saunders, a native of Keokuk, Iowa (Keokuk HS), placed 10th overall among the 409 individuals who competed in the two-day event at the Western Bowl in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Saunders registered 1,277 total pins in six games Saturday, averaging 212.8 pins per game. She rolled 200 or more in five of her six games, including games of 257 and 241

Saunders and the rest of her teammates are scheduled to compete at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Bowling Championships this weekend, Feb. 25-26, in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

