Business Expo ahead this weekend in Quincy

Impact Global is a new nonprofit organization developed in the last year in Quincy.
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a chance to check out local businesses and organizations this weekend at the Quincy Senior Center.

The expo promotes economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses in the region.

The event will include cultural lessons, entertainment, vendor booths, music, art, guest speakers, door prizes and more.

Impact Global is the nonprofit organization organizing the event.

The organization is relatively new to the region, founded just around a year ago.

Executive director Crystal Young said the expo is a great way to build relationships.

“We know that small business is not very easy, so yeah, this is just taking time to get together, do some networking and trying to--we’re trying to build our partnerships as a nonprofit organization,” Young said.

The expo will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Quincy Senior Center. Interested vendors can sign up through Friday by calling 217-316-6230.

Young said the expo is the organization’s public launch and will feature information about their upcoming Pre-apprenticeship program.

“We help individuals to identify their strengths and weaknesses, not just to have a job in an occupation where it’s a dead-end job,” Young said. “We’re trying to help build careers and get folks career minded.”

The program officially launches in March and is geared toward the construction and building trades for Illinois state residents.

Anyone is welcome to join the program, but there will be an extra emphasis on underserved communities such as women, people of color and veterans.

Young said more programs are planned in the future covering other trades such as IT, cybersecurity and more.

You can find out more information about Impact Global here.

