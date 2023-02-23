A cold start to Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be a chilly start to your Friday morning with temperatures down into the teens. Windchill values will be in the single digits for a time Friday morning. The weekend looks warmer than what is normal with daytime high temperatures on Sunday up into the 50s. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Our focus from there is on our potential for some rain showers that develop Sunday night and roll into Monday.

Monday looks wet and a bit stormy with thunderstorms (Brian inman)

This could once again be a pretty good soaker for the region. Some thunderstorms could also develop and be on the strong side. There are no signs in the next 15 days of any type of a significant cold snap. We look warmer and wetter than what is normal for the last week of February into the first week of March. That’s right March is next week.

