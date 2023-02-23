A cold start to Friday

Single digit wind chill values will be in the area for Friday morning
Single digit wind chill values will be in the area for Friday morning(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will be a chilly start to your Friday morning with temperatures down into the teens. Windchill values will be in the single digits for a time Friday morning. The weekend looks warmer than what is normal with daytime high temperatures on Sunday up into the 50s. Normal daytime highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Our focus from there is on our potential for some rain showers that develop Sunday night and roll into Monday.

Monday looks wet and a bit stormy with thunderstorms
Monday looks wet and a bit stormy with thunderstorms(Brian inman)

This could once again be a pretty good soaker for the region. Some thunderstorms could also develop and be on the strong side. There are no signs in the next 15 days of any type of a significant cold snap. We look warmer and wetter than what is normal for the last week of February into the first week of March. That’s right March is next week.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building...
New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
StromTrak Weather Thursday Midday
Most of the Tri-States will sit in the 30s until about 3 PM. Then, temperatures will fall into...
Weather Alert canceled for today
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StromTrak Weather Thursday Morning
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening