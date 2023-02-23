HBPW looking for community input to fund stormwater utility

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works is holding a citizens workshop Thursday to figure out how they can pay for improvements to their aging stormwater system.

General Manager Darrin Gordon said they had previously considered a property tax based on gross acreage, but withdrew it from the April 4 ballot after they realized it how it would affect those with large properties.

He said for a project this size, they want people to make their voices heard.

“We’re looking at $3.6 to 4 million a year in order to create a utility so that we can start to maintain the system and that’s gonna be a big lift but we want it to be fair for all,” Gordon said. “We don’t want it to crush anybody, but we need their help in making that happen.”

He said they want to take a more proactive approach to the system instead of a reactive approach where they only repair the storm water system when it breaks, like what happened on Union Street back in 2020.

Hannibal resident Isaiaah Day said he want to see the city start making improvements as flooding is an issue and presents a danger for drivers and their vehicles.

“It would be nice to drive on a rainy day and not have to hit a bunch of puddles or even potholes because the rain itself covers them,” Day said.

Gordon said when they figure out how to fund the stormwater utility, they’ll do a survey to see what needs to be repaired and to clean the pipes, then they’ll have a better idea of what needs to be repaired quickly. He said as soon as they figure out the funding and if it passes, they would be able to start immediately.

The meeting will take place Thursday in the Hannibal Board of Public Works conference room at 7:00 p.m., all are welcome to attend.

