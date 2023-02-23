New management at Pike County Animal Shelter addresses budget overage

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Animal Shelter is under new management after a severe spending overage in last year’s budget.

On Wednesday afternoon at the monthly ag. meeting, new animal warden Lotus Lawless and shelter manager Heather Hayden talked with the Pike County board members on how they plan to pinch pennies while still caring for the animals.

Lawless started as a volunteer at the shelter back in 2020, however was appointed the animal warden in December 2022 after the shelter faced an over expenditure in the budget.

“This time last year we were at 7 full time employees,” Lawless said. “And now we’re down to three full time and three part-time employees, so I think that’s going to help a lot.”

Lawless said she’s working around the clock, but because of her passion for working there, she doesn’t mind it.

“On salary, I try to pick up some extra things that my part-time employees can’t get done,” Lawless said.

However, she said since it’s a nonprofit, having volunteers is always welcome.

The shelter’s manager, Heather Hayden, also stepped up around the same time Lawless started.

“We just want to let our board know that we are continuing to do what we’re doing,” Lawless said. “We’re trying to increase getting our animals out in the public.”

Hayden said putting their adoptions online have helped them cast a wider net, so the shelter doesn’t get overfilled with cats and dogs.

“Sometimes we just can’t do it all in Pike County,” Hayden said. “So we try to get people from all over. We’ve had people from St. Louis, we’ve had people from Chicago, Champaign.”

Hayden said they’ve also been doing more outreach in the community to raise money for the shelter and find a loving home for their dozens of pets they have there now.

Here are some upcoming events put on by the Pike County Animal Shelter and community members:

Saturday, Mar. 4

Saturday, Mar. 18

  • Adoption event at reduced rates
  • 901 Fayette St. (Ace Hardware)
  • 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15

  • Sip ‘N Paint fundraiser
  • Pike County Community Arts Center
  • 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

