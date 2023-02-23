New owner of Shake Shack in Camp Point has plans for near future

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - A well-known business in Camp Point, Illinois now has new ownership.

The owner of The Drink Shop in Mount Sterling bought The Shake Shack in Adams County on Dec. 28, 2022.

Kimberly Kestner said it won’t be long before the doors at the ice cream and quick treat shop open again.

Kestner said they’ll have a drive-thru and walk-up window for you to get your treats.

Kestner said there will be some changes. She intends to add drinks to the menu, like lotus and Italian soda, while maintaining the history of the original restaurant. She said they’ll also be open seven days a week, all year round.

”We want to be open and available at all those times,” Kestner said. “I think about ice cream after ball games, where everyone heads up to Shake Shack after the ball games. So you can just stay in your hometown, you’re not going 20 minutes elsewhere.”

She said it’s important to continue what the previous owner started so many decades ago.

Families in town who spoke with WGEM said they remember going to the Shake Shack back in the 80′s and that this location matters to this community.

“Hopefully by summer, add back in the ice cream that Shake Shack was known for, and then the timeline, I’m not too sure but maybe next fall get started with the food that Shake was known for and get started from there,” Kestner said.

Kestner plans to open in March, sometime within the next few weeks.

