North Shelby teacher wins Golden Apple

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) - North Shelby Elementary School’s Carrie Greenwell was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple for February.

Greenwell is in her 27th year teaching. She started her career as a band director and then transitioned to teaching third grade.

Fellow North Shelby Elementary educators Rebecca Trivette and Houston Bischel were among those who nominated Greenwell for the Golden Apple Award.

They say she inspires them.

“She really just goes above and beyond, and she’s really a teacher to look up to. And, there’s a lot of things she does that I hope I can do in my classroom too,” sixth-grade teacher Rebecca Trivette said.

They call her the “queen of differentiation” when it comes to helping students succeed.

“It doesn’t matter who the child is she is ready to go with wherever they are at. She’s going to meet them at their need,” fourth-grade teacher Houston Bichsel.

“I think it’s important that each kid feels successful with something,” Greenwell said.

One way Greenwell pushes her students to succeed is to help them set monthly goals and track their progress.

“Like how we are being nice to each other,” third grader Milly Bowen explained.

“Well, it kind of helps us keep trying and stuff,” third-grade student Wilder Force said.

“Makes us try harder and it makes us actually get good grades on it,” Bowen said.

Greenwell said it’s also important for students to celebrate when they reach their goals.

“If they can see their success then they are more likely to keep striving for that,” Greenwell said.

In Greenwell’s classroom, students can earn “bragging rights” when they reach their goals.

“We can get our brag tags and tell people about it,” Bowen said.

Sometimes Greenwell even sweetens the deal. The Kansas City Chief’s fan makes themed cookies for kids who reach their weekly reading goal.

“Mahomes challenges read 15 minutes two or three weeks,” Force explained.

It’s a sweet reward that encourages success.

