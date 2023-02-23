Ohio River disaster won’t contaminate Tri-State area water supply

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the aftermath of an Ohio train derailment continues to affect communities in the Midwest. Quincy city officials said it won’t affect families here in the Tri-States.

Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the Ohio River runs into the Mississippi River, but the dangerous chemicals in that entered water and soil near the derailment site won’t contaminate the Tri-State area local watershed.

”Hundreds of miles downstream of where we pick our water up. So no there’s no possibility that the contamination that occurred in Ohio will get to our water source,” Conte said.

The train derailment happened in early February when a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. It later had catastrophic effects on nearby communities.

