Puppy love helps boost mental health at senior center

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local senior living center is working to improve the morale of its residents and they’re starting with puppies.

Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living, formally known as St. Vincent’s Nursing Home is incorporating puppy play time into their days. Facility staff members said they see a huge boost of energy from their seniors when incorporating the dogs.

The idea started during Covid-19 when no visitors were allowed. Oliver was the first resident dog introduced to the residents in 2020 and worked with the residents for two and a half years but passed away in December.

Members of the Activities group said they couldn’t stop the tradition after seeing the effects Oliver had on the residents.

Tig, Cali and Dexter were the three new puppies brought in after the loss of the first resident dog in December.

Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living Activity Director Desiree Wieprecht said when residents move into the facility it is an extreme change and that big of a change can result in negative side effects.

“A lot of residents in nursing home facilities suffer from some kind of depression, so when they see those dogs their eyes light up and ya know it just makes them feel great,” Wieprecht said.

Activity group leaders said bringing the puppies in to play was an opportunity to bring joy back to the seniors.

“It’s almost an immediate difference,” Wieprecht said. “As soon as these dogs walk in I mean the residents’ eyes just light up and you can instantly see the room’s mood change.”

Wieprecht said the dogs bring back a lot of memories for the residents and they often start reminiscing and telling stories of their own family dogs from years ago.

“When they came here ya know some of them had to give up their animals when they had to come to a facility, so when they get to see the dogs it just brightens their day,” Wieprecht said.

The dogs do live full-time with the Activity Leaders but are brought in once a week. As of now, the puppies are playing with residents once a week for 30 to 60 minutes.

“They are our personal dogs, but we enjoy bringing them into the home to share the love with our residents,” Wieprecht said.

Wieprecht said they plan on working with the dogs to be facility therapy dogs so they can spend more time with the residents.

