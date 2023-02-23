Quincy Arts Center delivers over 1,000 art supply kits to area teachers

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Art Center staff delivered more than 1,000 art supply kits to kindergarten through third-grade teachers in Quincy, rural Adams County, Brown, and Pike (IL) County this week.

The kits are for teachers participating in the Art Center’s Starting with Art Initiative (stART), a program that started in 2007 and now expanded to rural Adams, Pike, and Brown counties this year.

The State of Illinois currently does not require schools to provide visual art education for kindergarten through third grade. The goal of stART is to bridge that gap, by providing schools with standard-based lesson plans and art supplies for free.

The art lessons are taught by classroom teachers after they’ve received training via videos created by Art Center Director of Education Rachel Roundtree.

Kelly Obert, third-grade teacher at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School in Quincy, is participating in the stART program and is excited to learn and share the lessons the arts center brought with her students.

“I have always been a lover of the arts, and I am a huge advocate for it! I try to always encourage my students to explore their creative side within our assignments,” Obert said. “So many of my students are passionate about art, so to surprise them with an art lesson like this would be amazing!”

Jessica Flynn, third-grade teacher at Brown County Elementary School, agrees.

“We do not have an art teacher and our students have not been exposed to any art instruction for the past two years. The part that is most exciting to me is that I have many students who are very interested and talented in art and this will give them exposure and resources to explore that,” Flynn said.

There’s no cost for teachers to opt in to the program, thanks to generous organizations and individuals.

The Tracy Family Foundation, the Community Endowment Fund, the Noma Meyers Eaton Fund, the Samantha Otte Fund, Quincy Noon Kiwanis, Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, the Breakfast Optimist Club of Quincy, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and others provide donations to the program.

For more information about the stART program, visit quincyartcenter.org or call Roundtree at (217) 223-5900.

