Quincy School Board applies for state, federal grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy School Board cleared the way toward accessing a key building block of district finances, state and federal grants.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig, board members approved the school district writing, submitting and participating in 36 grants, Wednesday night.

The grants generate some $31.5 million for the district, with $15 million coming from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grants tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[The grants] make up a large sum of the money that the district receives, especially federally,” Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “They’re very important to keeping the district operating and allowing as many programs as we have after school and during school.”

QPS applies for the grants each year to fund vital district programs from Head Start and early childhood to truancy prevention and career and technical education.

Also Wednesday, board members:

Learned bids will be opened March 21 for renovations at the former K&L Arena.

Heard an update on student discipline data and the mid-year student measures of improvement, a report presented last week to the District Improvement Team.

