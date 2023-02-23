Quincy University Symphonic Band to host its winter concert

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University Director of Bands Bill Machold said about 35 students have been practicing twice a week since January for their winter concert performance.

Machold said the theme of the concert is ‘Folk Music’. He said the band arrangements will be based on classic folk songs.

”I just think it’s always important to support music in the community and support music at QU. Of course, we hope that their families will come out and also members of the community as well,” Machold said.

The concert is free and starts at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

It’ll be held in the Connie Niemann Center for Music at QU’s North Campus near 18th and Seminary Road.

