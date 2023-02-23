Stakeholders meet to continue push for rural broadband in Hancock County

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Community stakeholders in Hancock County are meeting more than a dozen times over a four month span as an effort to bring rural broadband internet access to the area.

It’s part of the Grow Hancock initiative.

Hancock County Farm Bureau President Bryan Stevens said strong internet isn’t typically associated with agriculture, but nowadays, farmers need to be as connected as anyone.

“We can connect our grain bins to monitor grain quality, we can connect our dryers to monitor how they’re getting along and not to mention our tractors out in the field,” Stevens said.

Stevens said strong internet access in rural parts of the county could increase corn and soybean yields by 3%. Already, 70% of Hancock County’s GDP is agriculture.

“It’s no secret farms are getting larger, and with larger farms, you need to be connected better so you can keep an eye on everything that’s going on,” Stevens added.

To get an idea on connectivity in the area, stakeholders have released a broadband survey that asks for an address and internet speed test.

Stevens said roughly 80 residents have participated, but is hoping to receive upwards of 500 responses.

Hancock County Board 3rd District Representative, Tom Rodgers, Western Illinois Electrical Coop. General Manger, Todd Grotts, Memorial Hospital IT Director, Sydni Horn and Nauvoo Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Boyd Wolz were all in attendance.

Meetings take place weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Carl Sandburg College Extension Branch in Carthage, Ill.

