Stakeholders meet to continue push for rural broadband in Hancock County

Hancock County broadband meeting in Carthage, Illinois.
Hancock County broadband meeting in Carthage, Illinois.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Community stakeholders in Hancock County are meeting more than a dozen times over a four month span as an effort to bring rural broadband internet access to the area.

It’s part of the Grow Hancock initiative.

Hancock County Farm Bureau President Bryan Stevens said strong internet isn’t typically associated with agriculture, but nowadays, farmers need to be as connected as anyone.

“We can connect our grain bins to monitor grain quality, we can connect our dryers to monitor how they’re getting along and not to mention our tractors out in the field,” Stevens said.

Stevens said strong internet access in rural parts of the county could increase corn and soybean yields by 3%. Already, 70% of Hancock County’s GDP is agriculture.

“It’s no secret farms are getting larger, and with larger farms, you need to be connected better so you can keep an eye on everything that’s going on,” Stevens added.

To get an idea on connectivity in the area, stakeholders have released a broadband survey that asks for an address and internet speed test.

Stevens said roughly 80 residents have participated, but is hoping to receive upwards of 500 responses.

Hancock County Board 3rd District Representative, Tom Rodgers, Western Illinois Electrical Coop. General Manger, Todd Grotts, Memorial Hospital IT Director, Sydni Horn and Nauvoo Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Boyd Wolz were all in attendance.

Meetings take place weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Carl Sandburg College Extension Branch in Carthage, Ill.

To access the broadband survey, click here.

For more information on the broadband expansion in Illinois, click here. And look at the national broadband map for providers and broadband information near you.

Related Story: Hancock County begins push for rural broadband to aid ag-industry

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building...
New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Illinois earns 7th credit upgrade in less than two years
Quincy Art Center
Quincy Arts Center delivers over 1,000 art supply kits to area teachers
Quincy Healthcare and Senior Living Activity Director Desiree Wieprecht said a lot of residents...
Puppy love helps boost mental health at senior center
Tig visits Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living to boost the residents mental health.
Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living