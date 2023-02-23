Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss

Experts: Work with creditors to seek out hardship plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite the US Department of Commerce (DOC) reporting the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years (3.4%), financial experts said having a plan in place can help you get through an unexpected layoff.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, 40% of US workers have been laid off or fired at some point in their career.

“The roof over your head, whether you are a renter or a home buyer, is going to be most important in the event of a layoff,” said Jackie Boies with Money Management International.

Boies had tips for how to navigate an unemployment phase:

  • Make contact with anyone to whom you owe money and let them know your situation
  • Ask creditors if they have hardship plans available
  • Research to see if your credit card has insurance to cover payments during your unemployment
  • Ask your mortgage holder or landlord if they have relief plans available
  • Remember to follow up on any plans discussed

If you still need help or are feeling overwhelmed, Boies said a credit counselor can provide a valuable, impartial perspective and help you make practical decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has advice on how to find and vet a credit counseling service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building...
New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack