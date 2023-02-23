Weather Alert canceled for today

Temperatures this morning and into the noon hour will remain in the 30s.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We originally had a Weather Alert for today due to: 1) the possibility of stronger wind gusts of 40+ mph and 2) quickly falling temperatures. However, we have canceled the Weather Alert for the day for a few reasons.

1) Looking at the new weather models this morning, they no longer show wind gusts in the 40 mph range. That is some good news! However, it will still be breezy. Winds will increase through the morning with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. There could be just a few gusts up to 35 mph. Wind gusts will lower some as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

2) We hit our daytime high for the day just after midnight. It was 49°. As a cold front came through it had some impressive cold air advection (colder air being transported into the region) as expected. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning and that is where they will remain for the rest of the day. So we can check “quickly falling temperatures” off the list for the day.

Behind the front, there are some low stratus/stratocumulus clouds. Since the front has passed us, those clouds have moved into the Tri-States. Overall, today will shape up partly sunny. Meaning more clouds than sun.

We will feel the largest impacts from the cold front tonight and tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the teens. That means tomorrow morning will start off in the teens with feels like temperatures in the single digits. Then, daytime highs will be unseasonably cold in the low 30s.

