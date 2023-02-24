Another very cold Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - As expected this morning is starting off very cold. Temperatures have fallen into the teens. Winds are coming out of the north at about 5 - 13 mph. Even though those winds are pretty light, they are impacting what the temperatures feel like to us. Feels like temperatures for a lot of us are in the single digits. Unfortunlety, it will be cold all day long. This will be due to a few things. We have some lingering cold air in place from yesterday morning’s cold front. Also, northerly winds will turn easterly and we have increasing clouds. We typically have highs near 43° this time of year, but today we will only be in the low to mid 30s. It will feel a little colder than that though, due to some fairly light winds.

By later this evening, a kink in the atmosphere will move through our region. This will lead to a small chance of a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle, a little sleet or some flurries. Atmospheric profiles show some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere though. That dry air will really limit how much moisture will actually reach the ground. Therefore, with limited moisture, a short duration and above freezing ground temperatures there should be no impact from this little wave.

After a very cold Friday, the weekend is trending warmer. We will have a chance of rain this weekend, but it looks to arrive later in the day on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.