Applications open for Pike County Historical Society scholarship

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re a high school senior in Pike County and a history buff, there’s a scholarship opportunity made just for you.

The Pike County Historical Society is offering a $500 scholarship to any student who will research and write about a person, place or event in Pike County.

Board member Bob Evans said it’s a way for young people to learn about the local history that Pike County is rich in.

“Many times the students get to search an event or person and they find out their family has a connection to it,” Evans said. “And that makes it super interesting when you have a direct connection to it.”

Evans said the scholarship also encourages students to take pride in Pike County.

“You don’t have to leave Pike County to make a mark in life,” Evans said. “We’ve had 46 men from Pike County that have served as either state senators or state representatives. There’s just a lot of opportunity if you look for it.”

The scholarship deadline is March 10. Click here to apply.

