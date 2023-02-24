Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 24th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Cheryl Dreasler

Linda Hoskins

Guy Cale

Janet Janssen

Gus O’Neal

Grace Klitz

Landon Harper

Nancy Kendricks

Jacob Bunte

Spencer McCullough

Jimmy Smith

Kylin Frye

Michael Kindhart

Paige Cartmill

Gary Twitchell

Ruth Janssen

Anthony Smith

Dona Hoewing

Ester Folk

Brad Barclay

Barbara Jones

Sonya Gay

Martha Mitchell

Koert Bartman

Laila Dyche

Shelly Jung

Lucia Geise

Bonnie Smith

Ken Vogler

Lachlan Flesner

Michael Cochran

Conda Denton

Evelyn Dietrich

ANNIVERSARIES

Richard & Lola Gronewold

Travis & Tiffany Shanks

David & Conda Denton

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 25th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 23, 2023

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
February 23, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 23, 2023

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 22, 2023

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 21st, 2023

Updated: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 20th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 19th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 18th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.