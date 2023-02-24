Electric aggregation letter outlines city’s decision to lock in utility rate for 18 months

Aggregate Program
Aggregate Program(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The official welcome letter from Constellation NewEnergy that arrived in many city mailboxes this week caught more than a few Quincy residents by surprise.

The letter from the Houston, Texas-based energy supplier describes automatic enrollment in its Municipal Aggregation Electricity Program.

The enrollment takes effect with the April meter read. It will remain in place through October 2024.

Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays explained why the city exercised its option on a 18-month program to keep its fixed rate at 12.065 cents per kilowatt hour.

“The current rate proposed is about comparable to the current rates that are out there,” Mays said. “But it is anticipated that Ameren rates will go up in June.”

The current supply rate of 11.833 cents per kilowatt hour will expire on May 31.

Mays reminds utility customers that they can opt out of the Constellation program.

Residents are encouraged to call Ameren at 1-800-755-5000 if they have questions about billing or service.

