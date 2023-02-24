Griggsville-Perry FFA students observe drive your tractor to school day

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - You might have seen tractors parading towards local schools Friday morning.

It was drive your tractor to school day in celebration of National Future Farmer of America week’s final day. Griggsville-Perry FFA students were doing just that. Some even came to school dressed as farmers.

Griggsville-Perry FFA President Colby Tate said they’ve celebrated a different theme each day of the week.

“First day was dress like a redneck say,” Tate said. “Wednesday was wear your chapter t-shirt day, and yesterday was America day.”

Griggsville-Perry FFA Vice President Jack Shoemaker said it’s great exposure to the community while all students get involved and have fun.

“If I could define FFA, it’s an organization to have you there not because you’re a farmer, it’s more so to build up your future standards and prepare you for later life,” Shoemaker said. “And give you those values you don’t get in your regular classes at school.”

