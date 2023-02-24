Job search workshop aims to break down barriers for young job seekers

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC), Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois and Illinois WorkNet Center are looking to remedy the situation of unsuccessful job hunting.

At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, WIRC is hosting a job search workshop for those ages 18 to 24.

”We want to know about any barriers this age group is facing whenever looking for a job, for whatever reason it is, we know a lot of people in this group are juggling college as well as potentially part time or even full time employment,” WIRC Public Relations Manager, Jamie Roth said.

During the workshop, Roth said attendees will be assisted with skill building, finding a job or locating funding to help them accomplish their goals.

Unlike several other programs at WIRC, this one is open to all income levels.

Roth said the workshop will also help employers fill open staff positions.

Those wanting to attend can register by filling out an online form, or by calling the WIRC office at 309-837-2997 or by emailing wirc@wirpc.org.

WIRC is located at 133 W. Jackson Street.

